Communications firm Burson relaunches brand, unveils strategies

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burson unveiled its new brand identity, emphasizing creativity and innovation.

It is “reinventing how reputation creates competitive advantage for clients.”

Global communications firm Burson recently unveiled a new brand identity and new client and talent offerings, which “articulate its expertise delivering creative and compelling solutions for building reputational capital.”

“Businesses and organizations are operating in a constant state of complexity and uncertainty, marked by rapid advancements in technology, economic volatility, wide-ranging activism, and social and geopolitical turbulence,” said Corey duBrowa, Global CEO of Burson.

“A strong reputation grounded in action, communicated clearly and creatively, and deployed as capital across stakeholders will enable clients to succeed in this environment. Reputation is a company’s most valuable asset for enhancing perception and growing performance, preference, valuation and return,” duBrowa said.

Burson launched its new visual identity and value proposition across all global channels, articulating its modern approach to reinventing how reputation is built and protected in today’s dynamic environment, it stated.

To bring this new positioning to life, Burson introduced a series of products and programs to empower its counselors and creators to solve clients’ challenges across sectors and markets.

“The new visual identity, inspired by the power of light to illuminate insights and reveal opportunity, reinforces the company’s commitment to counseling clients with bold creativity and advisory solutions,” it stated.

Burson is introducing a new framework and consulting methodology to assess and actively manage “reputation capital” across four pillars: company actions, communications, social narratives and stakeholder beliefs. Underpinning this work is the Burson Innovation Portfolio, a body of AI-enabled tools that, when paired with human intelligence, enables faster, better insights; precision audience targeting; and culturally relevant creative.

“In today’s complex operating environment, business leaders are converting pervasive risks into opportunities for innovation and value creation,” said AnnaMaria DeSalva, Burson’s global chairperson.

“The Burson Innovation Portfolio, which draws on the technology strengths of our combined agencies and WPP, reflects our promise to combine artificial and human intelligence in ways that help our clients succeed at the intersection of risk, creativity and reinvention,” she said.

“Leading companies are already leveraging these solutions to build and protect reputation in highly material situations. We’re committed to both our clients and our employees that Burson will be an engine for their growth and for the enablement of the transformations that the world needs now,” she added.

Burson is also unveiling its new learning academy focused on client leadership and skills development to ensure teams are well-versed to counsel clients and are trained on a consistent, global, “one Burson” approach.