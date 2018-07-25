FEMA OKs $210M in Community Disaster Loans for 51 P.R. towns

July 25, 2018 37

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it has approved nearly $210 million in Community Disaster Loans for 51 Puerto Rico municipalities.

The loans allow local communities to continue providing essential services as they recover from Hurricanes Irma and María.

In June and July, 31 additional municipalities were approved for loans, FEMA stated.

The municipalities approved for $5 million each are: Barceloneta, Cataño, Cayey, Cidra, Dorado, Fajardo, Guaynabo, Isabela, Juana Díaz, San Germán, San Juan and Toa Alta.

Municipalities approved for more than $4 million are: Coamo and Yauco.

The municipalities that were approved for various amounts more than $3 million are: Arroyo, Aguas Buenas, Comerío, Jayuya, Lajas, Lares, Moca, Morovis and Villalba.

Municipalities approved for less than $3 million each are: Adjuntas, Culebra, Guánica, Loíza, Maricao, Maunabo, Quebradillas and Rincón.

During the spring, FEMA announced 20 other municipalities that were approved for loans that were approved for loans.

Loan applications are pending for additional municipalities to help with their essential functions, the agency added.