Condado-area hotels recruiting for 250 available jobs
The Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort and Condado Ocean Club hotels, the Serafina San Juan & STK San Juan restaurants, and the Casino del Mar entertainment center are recruiting for nearly 250 positions.
The properties are holding a job fair June 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Condado Vanderbilt, Eddie Ortiz, vice president of Human Resources for the hotels, announced.
“We’re looking for candidates for a variety of positions in practically all areas of hotels and at all levels,” said Ortiz.
“As an incentive, we are offering these candidates a bonus of $500 for successfully completing their first 90 days of employment,” said Ortiz.
The positions available are housekeeping attendant, turndown attendant, houseperson public area, cook, sushi cook, pastry cook, barback, f&b attendant, bar attendant, host(ess) / order taker, busser / runner, banquet set-up, dishwasher, guest service agent, concierge agent, valet/bell attendant, pool/ beach attendant, spa massage therapist, dealer, players club agent, cage cashier, repair & maintenance, among others.
The application can be found on the hotels’ website.
