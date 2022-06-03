Type to search

In-Brief

Condado-area hotels recruiting for 250 available jobs

Contributor June 3, 2022
There will be a job fair June 9 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel.

The Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort and Condado Ocean Club hotels, the Serafina San Juan & STK San Juan restaurants, and the Casino del Mar entertainment center are recruiting for nearly 250 positions.

The properties are holding a job fair June 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Condado Vanderbilt, Eddie Ortiz, vice president of Human Resources for the hotels, announced.

“We’re looking for candidates for a variety of positions in practically all areas of hotels and at all levels,” said Ortiz.

“As an incentive, we are offering these candidates a bonus of $500 for successfully completing their first 90 days of employment,” said Ortiz.

The positions available are housekeeping attendant, turndown attendant, houseperson public area, cook, sushi cook, pastry cook, barback, f&b attendant, bar attendant, host(ess) / order taker, busser / runner, banquet set-up, dishwasher, guest service agent, concierge agent, valet/bell attendant, pool/ beach attendant, spa massage therapist, dealer, players club agent, cage cashier, repair & maintenance, among others.

The application can be found on the hotels’ website.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Condado Ocean Club Hotel, Base Co-Work partner to promote ‘work-cations’
Contributor May 14, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Condado Ocean Club Hotel, Base Co-Work partner to promote ‘work-cations’
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.