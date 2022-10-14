Condado Food, Wine & Spirits Festival returns Oct. 16

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In keeping with the celebration of 500 years of San Juan, the Condado Food, Wine & Spirits Festival is returning Oct. 16 in the American International Ballroom of the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature more than 15 restaurants and a variety of wines and distilled spirits. The event will benefit the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation.

Some of the participating restaurants are: Aloft, Antonio’s Restaurant, Casa Italia, Chocobar, Fábula, Fogo de Chão, Freshmart, Frida’s, Il Mercato, Indulge Chocolat, Lolo’s, Puttanesca, Rare 125, Roberta’s, Ropa Vieja, Sabe a Gloria, Sandbox, Tacos & Tequila, Terrazo and Wicked Lily, among many more.

There will be eight wine stations: Fine Wines Imports, CC1, El Almacén del Vino de B. Fernandez, La Bodega de Méndez, La Cava de Serrallés, Pan American Wine & Spirits PR Supplies, among others.

Mixologists from Bar La Unidad and Antiguo 26 will prepare the cocktails for this event, while the rum, spirits and beer stations will feature brands such as: Amstel Ultra, Bacardi, Deep Eddy Vodka, DonQ, Dewars, Evan Williams Bourbon, Fever Tree, Gray Goose, Heineken, Lunazul Tequila Magna and Ultra Medal.