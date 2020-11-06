Condado Ocean Club Hotel joins the Ashford Ave. tourist district

November 6, 2020 244

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

The property that until March was the Serafina Beach Hotel has been re-christened as the Condado Ocean Club Hotel, an exclusive ocean-inspired, adult-only, boutique hotel.

The 96-room oceanfront hotel, owned by the Paulson Co., was developed through an investment of more than $40 million and originally opened in November 2017, as this media outlet reported.

“At Condado Ocean Club Hotel each visitor is more than a guest, they are members and an integral part of our club, a place where we value the local life-style and culture, art, ambiance, food and authentic experiences that make up our property. We’re excited and ready to personalize each stay, with excellent service, with charm and charisma,” said Albert Charbonneau, general manager of the property.

Condado Ocean Club Hotel features a design that is contemporary and minimalist, featuring a fresh and tropical decor. Sea green, blue-turquoise tones with shades of gray and white complement the modern and spacious design of the rooms and common areas.

The atrium-style lobby is characterized by dramatic ceilings, hanging chairs, murals by local artists, striking chandeliers, and an elegant waterfall staircase. It also has nine seductive cabins located around the elegant infinity pool with fresh water facing the sea.

“We have a privileged location facing the ocean, a modern oasis in the heart of a vibrant city. We offer our ‘member-guests’ a boutique hotel experience perfect for who seeks unforgettable adventures in our island, while also enjoying city life,” said Betsy Mujica, director of sales and marketing.

“In every detail, we consider the senses, both in the settings and different spaces, views, scents, and flavors that will make the stay memorable,” she added.

The hotel’s guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Atlantic Ocean or the Condado Lagoon in San Juan.

The property features three culinary spaces: Social, the main restaurant; Jade, the hotel’s lobby bar; and The Deck, located in the area of the infinity pool.

Condado Ocean Club Hotel also offers a variety of indoor or outdoor venues for meetings and special events, including the 2,184 square-foot Oceano Ballroom.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.