Condado trio hotels, restaurants to host job fair Nov. 8

The Vanderbilt hotel is one of the properties looking for new hires.

The Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort, Condado Ocean Club, restaurants Serafina San Juan and STK San Juan, as well as the Casino del Mar, are hosting a job fair Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at La Concha Resort in Condado to fill about 200 job positions.

“The hotels and restaurants that form part of the Condado Collection are extremely important for Puerto Rico’s tourism industry,” Condado Collection Vice President of Human Resources Eddie Ortiz said.

“We’re looking for qualified candidates that can help us show tourists, Puerto Rico’s value and help them live through a pleasant experience on our island,” he said.

The more than 200 available job positions cover practically all areas within the hotels and restaurants, on several levels. Therefore, the main requirement is to be passionate about providing guests and visitors with exceptional service.

Among the positions that need to be filled are: Housekeeping Attendant, Turndown Attendant, House person Public Area, Cuisine Chef, Cook, Sushi Cook, Pizza Cook, Pastry Cook, Barback, F&B Attendant, Bar Attendant, Host(ess) / Order Taker, Busser / Runner, Barista, Banquet Set-Up, Dishwasher, Guest Service Agent, Concierge Agent, Valet/Bell Attendant, Pool/ Beach Attendant, Storeroom Clerk, Spa Massage Therapist, Table Supervisor, Cage Cashier and Repair & Maintenance, among others.

Once the positions are filled, the new workers can begin their tasks immediately.

“The members of our team are key in offering an authentic and passionate hospitality service. We hire staff to develop excellence and greatness,” Ortiz said.

Those interested can find the job descriptions and complete their job application before the event takes place at the following link.