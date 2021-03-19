Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort seeking 30 employees

The Condado Vanderbilt and La Concha Resort hotels are recruiting.

The Condado Vanderbilt and La Concha Resort hotels are recruiting employees for about 30 different positions, the general managers of the properties, Ben Tutt and José C. Padín, respectively, announced.

“We’re looking for candidates for a variety of positions in practically all areas of the hotel and at all levels. The main requirement is to be passionate about providing our guests with exceptional service and always with a smile,” the executives said.

“As an incentive, we’re offering these candidates a bonus of $500 upon successful completion of their first 90 days on the job,” they said.

The positions available are: Housekeeping Attendant; Houseperson Runner; Houseperson Public Area; Chef de Cuisine; Sous Chef; Cook; Sushi Cook; Pizza Cook; F&B Supervisor; Barback; F&B Attendant; Bar Attendant; Host(ess)/Order Taker; Busser/Runner; Banquet Set-Up; Cocktail Attendant; Steward Team Lead; Dishwater; Guest Service Assistant Manager; Guest Service Supervisor; Guest Service Agent; Concierge Agent; Income Auditor; Purchasing – Storeroom Clerk; Spa Massage Therapist; Spa Attendant; and Repair & Maintenance Mechanic & Supervisor.

Those interested in applying may visit the hotels’ website to fill out an application.

