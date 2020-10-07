Condé Nast Traveler recognizes Puerto Rico in Readers’ Choice Awards

October 7, 2020 216

Condé Nast Traveler announced today the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards and Puerto Rico was recognized as one of the top 5 of The World’s Best Islands in the Caribbean and the Atlantic.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“As the tourism sector is one of the economic segments most impacted by the global pandemic, being chosen by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards is an honor, and demonstrates the opportunity that exists to amplify the island’s diverse offerings for future visitors,” said Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

“We intend to lead the recovery of the tourism industry and Puerto Rico and help restore the many jobs that have been lost, and support many of the small and medium businesses that have been most heavily affected by COVID-19,” he said.

“In Puerto Rico, we have so much to offer, and tourists will not only experience an amazing vacation but will know their trip is impacting the lives of the people of Puerto Rico,” he added.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here and will be celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”