Consulting services firm ICF lands $46M contract from Puerto Rico gov’t

The Public Private Partnership Authority recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF a new $46 million contract to provide services to support long-term disaster recovery from Hurricanes Irma and María and hazard mitigation efforts to protect against future disasters, it announced.

The contract, which is administered by the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), includes an initial four-month term through June 30, 2021, plus two additional one-year options to extend, ICF stated.

ICF will provide program support and technical assistance services to support the obligation of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery funding in Puerto Rico.

The company will review inspection, scope and cost estimate documentation prepared by FEMA and COR3’s subrecipients, as well as assist with environmental and historical preservation and insurance reviews, it added.

Once these reviews are approved, funding for these projects can be obligated and processed to proceed, it added.

“COR3 is delivering one of the largest, most complex and most comprehensive recoveries in U.S. history,” said Andrew H. LaVanway, ICF senior vice president and disaster management lead. “Led by Puerto Ricans at every level, we remain wholly committed to partnering with COR3 on accelerating rebuilding efforts across the island.”

ICF has managed recoveries for the largest and most complex natural disasters in U.S. history. In partnership with local experts and partners, the company has implemented mitigation and recovery efforts for more than 100 U.S. state and local entities, following over 50 different disaster declarations, funded by multiple federal sources, the company confirmed.

“ICF supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is an industry leader in end-to-end mitigation services — from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation,” it said in a statement.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.