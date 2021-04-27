Type to search

Featured Government

Consulting services firm ICF lands $46M contract from Puerto Rico gov’t

Contributor April 27, 2021
Share
ICF will provide program support and technical assistance services to support the obligation of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery funding in Puerto Rico.

The Public Private Partnership Authority recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF a new $46 million contract to provide services to support long-term disaster recovery from Hurricanes Irma and María and hazard mitigation efforts to protect against future disasters, it announced.

The contract, which is administered by the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), includes an initial four-month term through June 30, 2021, plus two additional one-year options to extend, ICF stated.

ICF will provide program support and technical assistance services to support the obligation of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery funding in Puerto Rico.

The company will review inspection, scope and cost estimate documentation prepared by FEMA and COR3’s subrecipients, as well as assist with environmental and historical preservation and insurance reviews, it added.

Once these reviews are approved, funding for these projects can be obligated and processed to proceed, it added.

“COR3 is delivering one of the largest, most complex and most comprehensive recoveries in U.S. history,” said Andrew H. LaVanway, ICF senior vice president and disaster management lead. “Led by Puerto Ricans at every level, we remain wholly committed to partnering with COR3 on accelerating rebuilding efforts across the island.” 

ICF has managed recoveries for the largest and most complex natural disasters in U.S. history. In partnership with local experts and partners, the company has implemented mitigation and recovery efforts for more than 100 U.S. state and local entities, following over 50 different disaster declarations, funded by multiple federal sources, the company confirmed.

“ICF supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is an industry leader in end-to-end mitigation services — from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation,” it said in a statement.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

COR3 disbursements for municipal permanent works up 26% Y-O-Y in 1Q21
Contributor April 21, 2021
COR3, FEMA lay down plan to expedite projects under Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Contributor March 31, 2021
Guidelines to use $750M revolving reconstruction fund approved
Contributor March 26, 2021
COR3 offers online training public, private entities eligible for FEMA funds
Contributor February 8, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

COR3 disbursements for municipal permanent works up 26% Y-O-Y in 1Q21
COR3, FEMA lay down plan to expedite projects under Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Guidelines to use $750M revolving reconstruction fund approved
COR3 offers online training public, private entities eligible for FEMA funds
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.