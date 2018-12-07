Consultiva Internacional Inc. nabs ‘Corporate Insider’s’ ’19 Business Excellence Award

December 7, 2018 6

British-based business magazine “Corporate Insider” has awarded Consultiva Internacional Inc. its “Business Excellence” award and named the firm Puerto Rico’s best investment advisory firm for 2018, the company announced.

The “Business Excellence 2019” awards are granted to businesses that are leading their industry in innovation and growth and are setting the standard by which other companies should look to follow in order to make respective strides and transform their industries.

“Corporate Insider” showcases the background and achievements of its winners to provide insights into what they represent and where the future is headed.

Consultiva Internacional Inc. is a registered investment advisory firm with 19 years of experience in the investment advisory industry. The firm is based in Guaynabo and has a team of 23 professionals, with women in many of its top management positions. As of Dec. 31, 2017 the firm supervised approximately $1.86 billion on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of 164 clients.