Ford continues driving sustainability with call for ’18 Environmental Grants Program

Written by Contributor // April 24, 2018 // In-Brief // 2 Comments

To continue driving sustainability and in celebration of Earth Day, Ford announced the open call for its annual Ford Environmental Grants program, which has contributed more than $1.5 million to environmental projects in Central America and the Caribbean region during the 16 years it has been carried out.

Proponents will have from April 23 to June 7, 2018 to submit their projects through the program’s page, where terms and conditions are available along with the official application form, company officials explained.

For the 2018 edition, grants will be awarded to community environmental projects in Puerto Rico within the following categories and subcategories: Renewable Energy (hydropower, wind, solar, biomass, tidal, and geothermal); Recycling and Reuse (plastic, tires, car batteries, motor oil and glass); Food Security, Water and Wildlife Preservation (reforestation, watershed and coastal management, community gardens, protection of endangered species).

“The commitment to sustainability is a vital element of the essence of our company,” said Vivian T. Dávila, public affairs and communications manager for Ford in Central America and the Caribbean.

“By promoting projects that positively impact the environment, we encourage the multiplication of collective efforts in favor of the environment to achieve a better future for the planet,” she added.

A jury of environmental experts will evaluate projects submitted under the established criteria, such as utility and practicality, financial need, originality and multiplying effect.

The projects to be submitted must be in the implementation stage and need a boost for their development. Projects that have not been initiated will not be considered. Among the projects that the jury selects, $40,000 will be distributed.