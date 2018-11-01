MCS renews contract with locally-owned PharmPix Corp.

November 1, 2018 85

Reiterating its commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic development, healthcare industry provider Medical Card System Inc. recently entered a contract renewal agreement with Puerto Rican company PharmPix Corp.

The contract agreement entitles PharmPix to manage the pharmacy benefits for MCS’s more than 180,000 commercial insureds, covering more than $150 million in total annual drug spending, MCS confirmed.

MCS is fully committed to its insureds’ health and the island’s economic wellbeing by expanding its current business relationship with PharmPix, said MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak.

“In these historic times that Puerto Rico is experiencing, we at MCS are committed to promote talented Puerto Rican-owned companies that can ensure the continued improvement of both Puerto Rico’s financial health and the healthcare experience of our members,” O’Drobinak said.

“Given that healthcare is one of our ‘Vívela MCS’ corporate culture pillars, which embrace our ‘MCS Conexión de Salud’ program, we have decided to extend our relationship with PharmPix since they have proven to be an outstanding business partner ensuring the proper delivery of pharmacy benefits,” he said.

“PharmPix has exceeded its pharmacy benefit manager role by assisting us in the development of innovative programs intended to help improve our members’ health in many creative ways,” he noted.

Among the initiatives that MCS and PharmPix have developed together since they entered into a partnership in 2016, are the MCS Life’s prescribed drugs by mail program, which allows members to receive their medications at home; the Concurrent Drug Utilization Review program, which verifies the patient’s drug utilization history to identify possible undesired interactions among medications; and Quality Clinical Projects aimed at educating members with diabetes and therapy adherence problems, among others.