U.S. Navy contract grants Rome Research Corp. $7.3M contract to run Aguada radar

November 16, 2018 85

PAR Technology Corp. announced that the U.S. Navy has awarded its subsidiary, Rome Research Corporation, a five-year $7.3 million contract to provide 24/7/365 operation and maintenance support of the Naval Radio Transmitter Facility in Aguada.

It must also run the Navy’s Low Frequency Fixed Submarine Broadcasting System with periods of performance from September 2018 to August 2023.

The FSBS provides strategic and tactical communications to U.S. and allied submarine forces in the Atlantic. NRTF Aguada is a remote facility under command of the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic, Norfolk, VA.

“We’re pleased that the U.S. Navy has selected Rome Research Corporation as its contractor to furnish operations and maintenance services providing reliable, uninterrupted FSBS communications to the warfighter,” said Matt Cicchinelli, president of PAR’s government business.

“We’re committed to supporting the Navy’s strategic and tactical communications mission while delivering unsurpassed quality, value and customer satisfaction,” he said.

During Hurricane María, which affected Puerto Rico and the NRTF Aguada site in September 2017, RRC partnered with the NRTF Aguada customer that restored operations despite significant challenges with flooding and logistics, company executives said.

Contract support services include transmitter site operations and maintenance, antenna tower maintenance, facilities upkeep and grounds maintenance.

PAR’s government business segment provides computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies.