Contractors Bermúdez, Longo recognized for ‘diversity, inclusion’ practices

From left: Judith Monrozeau and Francisco Diaz-Massó.

The firm of electrical, mechanical and telecommunications infrastructure contractors, Bermúdez, Longo, Diaz-Massó (BLDM) received the “Diversity and Inclusion” award — one of the main recognitions granted by the Association of General Contractors in recent annual convention —for its efforts to include women and minorities into the construction industry workforce.

BLDM, a local firm on its way to turning 60 next year, was recognized for its efforts to employ and train more than 300 women in the construction industry, many of them with no prior experience, as well as providing opportunities to people with some type of physical or emotional impairment.

The firm does this through a comprehensive inclusion and diversity program that it has been developing and expanding since 2017, executives said.

“The importance of these diversity, inclusion and equality programs is that they reduce the impact of poverty on families and, therefore, on the economy,” said Judith M. Monrouzeau, executive director of BLDM’s human resources and health and safety.

“It’s essential to provide access to opportunities, mentoring and create a space with tolerance for professional and human development,” she said. “At BLDM we began with the ‘Juntas Podemos’ program to promote the inclusion of women in our industry in roles traditionally occupied by men, and we expanded it to other sectors that range from a physical or mental disability to veterans and other minorities.”

In its training efforts, BLDM has developed 27 apprenticeship programs for various occupations in the construction industry and has motivated thousands of women to submit their resumes for consideration; many of them referred by other women who have been recruited and work in the company.

“We encourage other companies to join these efforts to expand the diversity in our industry’s workforce, to strive to create opportunities for a large workforce ready to go the extra mile and eager to be considered, regardless of gender, ethnic origin, race or physical condition, age or religious beliefs,” said Francisco Diaz-Massó, president of BLDM, who emphasized the willingness of his company to collaborate with industry colleagues to develop this type of initiative.