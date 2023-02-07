Contractors, insurer, hotel, telecom group name board, top execs

In this edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder, there are appointments across sectors including contractors, insurance, tourism, and telecommunications.

The AGC-PR’s 2023 Board of Directors.

AGC-PR names new Board

The Association of General Contractors of America Puerto Rico Chapter (AGC-PR) recently held a swearing-in ceremony of its 2023 Board of Directors, headed by Carlos Rodríguez.

During the ceremony, held at the Sheraton Hotel at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, AGC-PR also announced the commemoration of its 60th anniversary. Sen. William Villafañe presented and read the congratulatory motion issued by the Senate of Puerto Rico, which recognizes the AGC-PR’s work and its contribution as the main association and voice of the island’s construction industry.

The Board also includes Alejandro Abrams, José Ortíz, José Fullana, José Torrens, Umberto Donato, María E. Nieves, Humberto Reynolds, Felipe Vidal, Juli Ann Martinez, José Baeza, Manuel A. Suárez-Miranda, and Eduardo Pardo.

Zuleima Diaz

Seguros Múltiples names new branch manager

The Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples de Puerto Rico (CSM) recently appointed Zuleima Díaz-Rivera as the new Manager of the Bayamón Branch.

In her new position, Díaz-Rivera — who has served CSM for 18 years— will have under her direction a team of 16 employees and a sales force of 27 exclusive authorized representatives who serve a portfolio of written premiums close to $28 million.

She will also focus her efforts on personalized attention to the member cooperatives that own the region and its members in to continue generating common projects for the well-being of the cooperative movement, the company stated.

“We congratulate Zuleima on this appointment, which reflects her quality as a professional and person,” said Mayra E. Flores-Menar, vice president of sales of CSM.

“With her expertise, knowledge, and experience, she will play a key role in working in this area to continue developing and identifying areas of opportunity for the business. Zuleima has our full support to achieve the business objectives established in the short and long term,” Flores-Menar said.

Meanwhile, Díaz-Rivera said, “I thank the Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples team for the trust placed in me. It’s a professional challenge that I accept with great enthusiasm. Undoubtedly, there’s a lot of work to be done, but I have a great team of highly trained professionals at my side to give our policyholders greater value, all within the framework of the principles of the cooperative movement.”

Díaz Rivera has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Human Resources Management from the Inter-American University of Bayamón. For the past three years, she has served as the operations supervisor of the Bayamón branch, which has given her the necessary experience to assume this new position.

José Torres

Recognition, appointment at St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort

The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort announced a recognition to its general manager and an appointment within its staff of professionals.

For the second consecutive year, recognition is given to the work of José M. Torres, general manager of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, who received the award for “General Manager of the Year” in the Caribbean and Latin American region, from Marriott International.

Previously, Torres was named “General Manager of the Year” for the St. Regis brand, and this time he achieved the title for all the properties of the world’s leading brand house under Marriott International in the region.

It should be noted that Torres’ performance stands out in the area, even though Puerto Rico represents less than 1% of Marriott’s inventory of properties throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

“This recognition would not be possible without his pursuit of excellence, strong and dedicated leadership, and the commitment to its associates, guests, and owners,” said Brian J. King, president of the Caribbean and Latin America for Marriott International.

“It makes me very proud to know how hard he has worked to reach this level of performance that has earned him this recognition,” he said.

“I receive this recognition with emotion and with a great sense of commitment towards the work we do, our guests, partners, and Puerto Rico as a destination. I thank the team of professionals who give their best every day to position The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort as the best in Puerto Rico and flagship of the Marriott brand in the Caribbean and Latin America”, said Torres.

Meanwhile, the property also announced Geraldine M. Farrulla — veteran executive in the hotel, luxury, leisure, and events industry — as its new director of sales and marketing.

Geraldine Farrulla

Farrulla, who has been part of the team since its pre-opening in 2010, served as Director of Catering and Special Events for The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort. Between 2021 and 2022, she assumed the role of Sales Director for Groups and Events, from where she successfully led the group sales team, a market that was seriously affected during the pandemic, and, until last December, when she began duties in her new position.

In her long and productive career, Farrulla has demonstrated the ability to lead efforts and teams to the highest levels of success, the hotel stated.

In her fruitful career, she has been recognized with the Williams Hospitality Spirit of Excellence Award — 1996; Women in Leadership Distinction, The San Juan Star — 1999; Salute San Juan City Magazine — 1999; Woman with an Exemplary Image and Life, Casiano Communications — 2002 and Woman of the XXI Century in Hospitality, El Nuevo Día — 2003.

At The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, she led the pre-opening efforts with the general manager, leading the hiring process for all departments and establishing budgets for equipment purchases, policies, and procedures.

Farrulla was instrumental in the Resort’s reopening efforts in 2018, following a 14-month closure after Hurricane María, and her work has been fundamental as part of the Bahía Beach Audubon program development team.

From 1990 to 2010, Farrulla worked at El San Juan Hotel and Casino where she began working as Banquet and Group Service Manager and in 1992, she was promoted to director of said department. Prior to that, from 1985 to 1990, she served as the Banquet Coordinator for the Condado Beach Trio.

Wanda Pérez-Álvarez

Puerto Rican Telecom Alliance has new president

Wanda Pérez-Álvarez assumed the presidency of the Puerto Rican Telecommunications Alliance (APT), after being elected through a unanimous vote during the last annual members meeting, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

“It’s an honor for me to occupy this position and work as a team with the Board of Directors of the APT to achieve the full development of the telecommunications industry, in an environment of equality and free enterprise, in order to provide the best access and better services for citizens,” she said.

“We’re committed to maintaining close collaboration with the government, other associations, and private entities, not only to strengthen our industry, but also to promote the social and economic development of Puerto Rico,” Pérez said.

Pérez works as Government Affairs Counsel for Liberty Communications, one of the APT’s partner companies, for both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands market. She graduated from the University of Puerto Rico Law School in 2000 and began her career working at the Puerto Rico Court of Appeals.

She later served as director of Admissions at the UPR Law School, director of the Division of Contracts and Act 9, in the Department of Justice; Executive Assistant in charge of the Legal Advice Division of the Puerto Rico Office of Management and Budget and Director of Legal and Legislative Services of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, where she was entrusted with advocating on behalf of the private sector to promote a greater economic development of the island.