De la Cruz, Karsh Hagan contribute $8K to Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal

De la Cruz & Associates (DLC) and marketing, design and technology firm Karsh Hagan of Colorado made an $8,000 donation to Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal aimed at working on necessary repairs after the passage of Hurricane María.

The contribution is a result of the efforts made by the DLC Ogilvy Hurricane Relief Fund, a fund established by DLC after Hurricane María with the purpose of offering help to the firm’s employees, as well as communities in need.

The help fund counted with the contribution of various companies that facilitated the provision of financial assistance to people and organizations that suffered needs as a result of Hurricane María.

Karsh Hagan, an agency with which DLC has years of professional relationship, was one of those who collaborated with the development of the program to contribute to the benefit of the community of Puerto Rico.

The donation given to the Home will allow for repairs for the damages caused after the hurricane, thus giving continuity to the work that they do every day to offer a better quality of life to the 15 children who live there.

Furthermore, it will allow to carry out necessary labor in the San Cristóbal Montessori School that offers first class education to children in the home and in surrounding areas.

Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal works to improve the quality of life of Puerto Rican children who have been victims of some form of abuse. It is the first home in Puerto Rico that has a license to work with adoption.