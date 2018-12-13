P.R. Convention Center to invest $5.7M in capital improvements

December 13, 2018 131

The Puerto Rico Convention Center will invest $5.7 million in the next two years to develop several permanent improvement projects to the facility, executives said.

The announcement was made during the re-inauguration of the Convention Center’s emblematic terrace, which also received a face-lift.

Omar Marrero, execute director of the Convention Center District Authority, and Jorge Pérez, general manager of the Convention Center, said the future projects seek to improve the experience for visitors and clients.

The objective is for the facility to remain in optimal conditions to keep the Convention Center “competitive worldwide and be able to attract more events that contribute to the economic development of tourism and conventions,” the executives said.

The modernization work of the inaugurated terrace included structural repairs and other necessary improvements to accommodate the high traffic of visitors that use the space.

Another ongoing project is the total replacement of carpets, which will begin with the common areas and vestibules, and later include the ballroom and all of the meeting rooms. The new design of the carpet will feature colors that will contribute to the Caribbean atmosphere, but which in turn will give a renewed air to the entire installation, executives added.

It also includes the integration of a white lighting system, a color change for interiors and the purchase of modern furniture. It is expected that the first phase will end in February and that the second phase will be completed by the second quarter of 2019.

“The work being done in the Convention Center represents an opportunity to show that we are strongly contributing to build the Puerto Rico that we all yearn for and our visitors will be ambassadors to tell the world that Puerto Rico is ready to do business,” Marrero said.

The optimization of the security systems, as well as improvements to the air conditioning systems and new equipment for to prepare and present food and drinks, are also part of the improvements to be made.

Other projects include repairs and improvements to the cooling tower system and improvements to the emergency electricity generation system, as measures to integrate energy efficiencies, they said.

“For us at AEG it is extremely important to maintain an adequate rhythm of conservation and capital improvements of this facility in a way that guarantees its validity and attractiveness for the enjoyment of all our visitors,” said Pérez.

“The work scheduled for the coming months will help us create a renewed and more updated environment following new industry trends, so that we contribute to the longevity of the building while offering our customers the first-class environment that has always characterized us,” said Pérez.

“The eyes of prospective groups and conventions are placed on Puerto Rico as a very competitive destination and with an innovative offer, so the transformation of the Convention Center as a magnet for these groups is imperative to continue positioning us strongly in this market, which is very promising for the Island,” Pérez said.

The calendar of events for the coming months includes: the Florida Cruise Association 25th Cruise Conference and Trade Show; the Mojito Fest; the International Puerto Rico Tattoo Convention; the Puerto Rico Fencing Federation Youth World Cup; the Christmas Showdown and New Year’s Eve 2018 party, to name a few.