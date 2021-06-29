COR3 announces jobs available for recent college grads

The temporary positions include Risk Mitigation Specialist, Project Manager, Grant Analyst and Administrative Assistant. (Credit: Fizkes | Dreamstime.com)

The Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) announced the availability of transitional positions for recent undegraduate or master’s degree college graduates in several areas.

Agency Executive Director Manuel Laboy said the goal is to continue strengthening the work team in charge of facilitating the processes related to Puerto Rico’s reconstruction efforts.

“We currently have job opportunities for professionals in the fields of engineering, finance, accounting, administration, architecture and project management, among others,” he said.

“I urge university graduates of bachelor’s or master’s degree to join the team that, together with municipalities, government agencies and nonprofits, transform Puerto Rico’s infrastructure for the benefit of the Puerto Rican people,” Laboy said.

“Our island stands out for the excellence of its professionals educated in Puerto Rican universities and we want them to be part of the great COR3 team,” he said.

Those interested in submitting their resume for the temporary positions of Risk Mitigation Specialist, Project Manager, Grant Analyst and Administrative Assistant, among others, must meet the following minimum requirements: command of Spanish and English languages and preferably must have experience in management, allocation, or control of federal funds.

The resume must be emailed with the job position written in the subject line.

