COR3 makes 1st disbursement of $7.1M for PREPA reconstruction projects

PREPA confirmed it has about $2.4 billion in active reconstruction projects under its wing for the generation area and the dams, irrigation, and reservoirs division.

The Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) announced the first disbursement of approximately $7.1 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority for work related to reconstruction projects.

“The approval of the Advance Request, presented by PREPA to COR3 and whose millionaire amount was disbursed to cover expenses incurred and projected for the architectural and engineering works of four reconstruction projects and comprehensive studies guide efforts to renew the electrical system,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

“It’s estimated that the initial economic impact of the development of these projects represents $123 million and the creation of hundreds of jobs,” he said.

So far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has obligated under the Accelerated Obligation Strategy (FAASt), $9.5 billion in federal funds from the Assistance Program Public for projects related to transmission and distribution, generation, dams and PREPA buildings.

“We’re focusing on the first projects in the architecture and design processes, while we continue to develop the scope of work to continue formulating projects and start the construction phases,” said PREPA’s executive director, Josué Colón-Ortiz.

“We continue to work hand in hand with the COR3 team to ensure that the projects and their funds continue the due processes, to fully comply with the different reconstruction programs,” he said.

“This disbursement of $7.1 million requested from FEMA and announced, is a step in the right direction in the start of the reconstruction of the electrical system,” he said.

COR3 officials confirmed that as required by state law, PREPA’s reconstruction projects must first be approved by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau.

Then they begin the architecture and engineering phase, which will provide the necessary information to be able to submit the Scope of Works to FEMA, so that agency evaluates aspects of environmental compliance, historical preservation, and risk mitigation measures, before approving the project and moving on to the construction phase.