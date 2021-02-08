COR3 offers online training public, private entities eligible for FEMA funds

Manuel Laboy.

The Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3, in Spanish) will start offering a series of online trainings related to the Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Solution system, open to officials of state agencies, municipalities and nonprofit entities, classified as eligible for the allocation of funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program.

COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy said the training sessions will run Feb. 11-23 to “train PR-DRS users on the benefits of the features that the system offers to maximize their work and facilitate navigation on its platform.”

“The reconstruction process is a priority, and in compliance with the governor’s public policy, we’ll provide the necessary tools for the sub-recipients to complete the requirements for the development of their recovery projects, following the impact of past natural disasters,” Laboy said.

The general training sessions on aspects such as loading documents, adding expenses and requesting reimbursements will be offered Feb. 11, 18 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 16, the agency will offer two online workshop sessions, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Each session will serve an individual or group of people from the same entity — who must register in the same session — to support them to perform specific tasks in the PR-DRS system such as updating contacts, adding documents and/or expenses, among others.

The workshops are offered to subrecipients who have access to the system. When registering, the participant must provide a brief description of the issue for which they will participate in the workshops.

