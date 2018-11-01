Former Sagrado Corazón Urban Train station parking lot sold for $3.3M

November 1, 2018 172

The five-acre lot formerly used as a parking facility for the Sagrado Corazón Urban Train station in Santurce has been sold — for a fraction of what the government was seeking, according to the listing information.

The lot known as Parcel B, Santurce Sur Ward — located between Ponce de León and Muñoz Rivera Avenues — was listed for $6.5 million but was sold for $3.3 million. In 2017, the property had an appraisal value of $13.5 million, according to government records.

Information about the buyer was not available as of press time.

However, this property was one of 15 real estate assets formerly held by the defunct Government Development Bank, the majority of which it acquired in exchange for a $150 million loan on Dec. 30, 2008, used by the central government to cover a portion of the FY2008-2009 deficit, according to the Fiscal Plan.

The GDB created an REO Management and Disposition Working Group Committee to move the properties through an “open, transparent, and orderly process since calendar year 2017.” The GDB engaged real estate brokerage firm Christiansen Commercial to assist in the property preservation and sales efforts.

Of those properties listed, the government has unloaded the former “Codremar” property, located in San Juan, directly across from Paseo Caribe and next to the Club Naútico and Bahía Urbana on Fernández Juncos Avenue at the entrance to Old San Juan. It sold for $1.9 million, a significant discount from the $4.4 million appraisal value the government reported.

It also sold a commercial lot, known as the “former Sears property” in Hato Rey for $11.6 million, as this media outlet reported in September.

That same month, the brokerage firm sold another government property on the list — a vacant lot on the corner of Las Cumbres and San Ignacio Avenues in Guaynabo. The property was listed for $700,000 but sold for $625,000.

Currently, there are three other properties under contract: