Corcoran Puerto Rico hosts wellness session to benefit Adopta Ahora

From left: Blanca H. López and Sylvia Villafañe speak during the fundraising wellness event.

Corcoran Puerto Rico, in association with LIV Fitness Clubs, organized an event to benefit Adopta Ahora, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote adoption of children between 6 and 17 years of age in Puerto Rico.

The event raised $2,500, including a donation from Corcoran Puerto Rico that will go to Adopta Ahora.

Attendees gathered at Ventana al Mar on Ashford Ave. in the Condado District of San Juan to participate in an outdoor exercise session followed by a “casual and fun gathering and healthy eats,” said Blanca López, CEO of Corcoran Puerto Rico.

“We at Corcoran Puerto Rico deeply care about the well-being of our community and future generations. We believe that the basis for a strong foundation starts with the family values instilled in each one of us at home,” she said.

“We selected Adopta Ahora as our charity this year because its mission is in harmony with our ‘live who you are’ philosophy of making our clients’ dream home come true,” she said. “We also create important human connections by serving as the link between each family and their new home.”

Adopta Ahora directly helps more than 30 foster homes with the different programs and activities they carry out.

“Our goal with these initiatives is that the children receive quality services while they wait to be adopted,” said Sylvia Villafañe, president of the entity that has been providing services since its foundation three years ago.

“Just like Corcoran, it’s important for us to promote the family by being a link between children and parents who wish to adopt, to offer them a loving and caring home for them to thrive in,” she said.

Meanwhile, López said giving back to the local community “is an important part of Corcoran’s mission as a company and it’s a way for us to give thanks for all the support we’ve received this past year in Puerto Rico, by elevating the real estate customer service experience and setting the bar on the island as well as placing Puerto Rico front and center in the global map. This represents an important achievement in the local real estate industry.”

“We’re extremely grateful for the participation of our partner, LIV Fitness Clubs, all our clients, colleagues, family and friends for their unwavering support in making this event a huge success,” she said.