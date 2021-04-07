Corporate Ladder: Royal Sonesta San Juan appoints trio of execs

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Royal Sonesta San Juan hotel announced the appointment of three new executives to its ranks, which are featured in today’s edition of “Climbing the Corporate Ladder.”

Michael Herrmann

Industry veteran Michael Herrmann has been named the hotel’s general manager, Chagrin Olivo as the director of sales and marketing, and Joel Perdomo as director of food and beverage.

Sonesta International Hotels Corp. pulled Herrmann out of retirement, hiring him for the top job at the property that opened this year following a rebranding of the former InterContinental San Juan.

Herrmann, who brings a wealth of experience built over the course of more than 45 years in the hospitality industry, was the general manager of the InterContinental San Juan as well as regional director of operation for the Caribbean and Latin America for InterContinental Hotel Group for a little more than 11 years.

Over the span of his career, he has worked in more than 15 countries. His track record in management expertise and knowledge about Puerto Rico and Latin America has contributed to the success of many properties and in maintaining their highest levels of guest satisfaction, which is of particular interest to Sonesta, the hotel said.

Chagrin Olivo

Olivo named director of sales and marketing

Prior to her new role of director of sales and marketing at Royal Sonesta San Juan, Olivo was the associate director of sales at the former InterContinental San Juan. “With her goal-oriented and strategic mindset, and a great deal of passion, Olivo makes a perfect fit to lead the Royal Sonesta San Juan sales team,” hotel officials said in a release.

In her new position, Olivo will plan and manage the overall sales and marketing strategies for the property. She has worked in the hospitality industry for 16 years, including seven as corporate sales manager at the InterContinental San Juan.

Joel Perdomo

Perdomo appointed director of food and beverage

Rounding out the list is Perdomo, who is the new director of food and Beverage at Royal Sonesta San Juan. He was previously the social events sales manager at the former InterContinental San Juan and prior to that, he worked as the hotel’s corporate sales manager and food and beverage director.

Perdomo will be responsible for the hotel’s dining outlets and bars and will oversee the in-room dining and banquet event service.

Prior to joining the InterContinental San Juan team, he was the assistant food & beverage director at the Caribe Hilton. Perdomo began his career in the hospitality industry in 2000 when he served as a banquet server at the Embassy Suites Dorado del Mar hotel.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.