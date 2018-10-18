7 P.R. cosmetic brands to be sold at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport’s duty-free shop

October 18, 2018 361

Seven Puerto Rico cosmetic brands are now part of the retail offer at the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport’s duty-free shop, going head-to-head with international make-up houses.

The brands Linda Mami, The Bag, Blackbeard Beard Co, La Curandera, Qi Xi Soap Studio and K & D Eco Market are now available at the airport’s DUFRY shop, which showcases Puerto Rico’s local cosmetic industry, said Ivdia Velazquez, who headed the effort of getting the brands into the duty-free zone and owner of Azahar Modern Apothecary.

The brands now being sold at the airport have been in the local market for between two and eight years, and generate a dozen jobs, she said. At the Azahar counter, travelers will find everything from products like scrubs, oils and soaps, to specific care for men and pregnant women.

“Never before had we managed to expose skin care products made in Puerto Rico in a world-class scenario. We’re sure this is the start for future collaborations,” said Velázquez.