Costco partners with DoorDash to offer delivery services in Puerto Rico

Costco’s full range of products — including groceries and food court items — is available through the app, which shows two prices: one for members and one for nonmembers.

Th service was quietly rolled out in Bayamón, San Juan and Caguas with separate pricing for members and nonmembers.

Costco Puerto Rico has quietly begun offering delivery service through the DoorDash food delivery platform, which is already accepting orders for the warehouse club’s locations in Bayamón, San Juan and Caguas.

The app includes Costco’s full range of products, from groceries to food court items. Customers see two sets of prices — one for members and one for nonmembers. Orders of $40 or more qualify for free delivery, according to the DoorDash platform.

To use the service, customers can search for “Costco” in the DoorDash app or website, select a location, and place their order. The platform allows users to link their Costco membership card, which automatically displays member pricing.

“Enjoy the same benefits you’d get shopping in-store when you order Costco delivery on DoorDash,” reads a message that pops up on the DoorDash app. “Ensure your membership ID is correct and your DoorDash account name matches your Costco membership name.”

While no formal announcement has been made by either company, the service is already generating buzz on social media.

“I’m sharing that yesterday an employee told me that you can shop at Costco through DoorDash. If you look it up, there are two prices. One for members and one for nonmembers,” a user posted in the “Amantes de Costco Puerto Rico” Facebook page.

As of publication, Costco has not responded to a request for comment. A DoorDash spokesperson declined to confirm the service launch, saying, “DoorDash is always thinking about new ways to provide the communities we serve with access to unparalleled convenience and opportunity through our platform.”

“While we have no specific announcements to share at this time, we’re always evaluating how we can expand our reach and support more local economies,” the spokesperson added.

Costco began working with DoorDash in February to offer same-day delivery in select international markets, notably across major metropolitan areas in Australia.

In the mainland U.S., Costco partners with several delivery providers — namely Instacart, CostcoGrocery, Costco Logistics, Uber Eats, GoShare and Dolly — to give members a variety of options. Costco Logistics is also available in Puerto Rico.