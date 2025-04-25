Courtyard Isla Verde earns top global honors from Marriott International

The awards, which recognize excellence in leadership, performance, and guest service across Marriott’s global network, honored the Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort’s Revenue Management and Catering Sales teams for outstanding achievements.

The Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort has earned top honors from Marriott International, with two of its teams selected for the company’s prestigious ELITE Awards, property officials announced.

Led by Sheila Muriel, the Revenue Management Team was named “Select Property Revenue Management Team of the Year.” Meanwhile, the Catering Sales Team, headed by Amnel Colón, received Marriott’s “Catering Sales Excellence Team of the Year – Continent” award.

In addition, the Catering Sales Team was selected for Marriott’s global “Catering Sales Excellence – Team of the Year Franchise” award — one of the highest distinctions granted to franchise properties in the company’s system.

“We’re very proud of the recognition given to our Catering and Revenue Management teams and the leadership demonstrated by Sheila and Amnel,” said Efraín Rosa, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde.

Peter Hopgood, president of International Hospitality Development, also praised the achievement.

“We’re thrilled with this global recognition that proves the potential of Puerto Ricans,” he said. “We are pleased to congratulate Amnel Colón, director of Catering, and his Catering Sales Team — Juan Fuentes and Mariela Ferrer — for reaching the top, showing continuous commitment to excellence, leadership, inspiration, teamwork and execution.”