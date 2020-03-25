COVID-19 spurs closure of 6 Puerto Rico hotels, 1,600 temporary lay-offs

March 25, 2020 85

International Hospitality Enterprises confirmed the closure of seven hotels in its portfolio and the temporary lay-off of “a great part of its team,” estimated at about 1,000 people.

IHE President José M. Suárez said, “In the face of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus, and the economic impact and uncertainty that it generates for the tourism and hospitality industry in Puerto Rico, we are forced to make the difficult determination to temporarily terminate employment for a large part of the team that makes up the workforce of the hotels that IHE manages.”

IHE closed the Best Western Plus Condado Palm Inn & Suites, Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, Courtyard By Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort, Doubletree by Hilton San Juan, Hotel El Convento and La Concha A Renaissance Resort. IHE has an inventory of more than 1,300 rooms, of which 570 are suites.

In addition, it has two casinos: Casino del Sol and Casino del Mar.

“This decision is not an easy one for any employer, much less for us at IHE. One of the pillars of our company is the commitment to the development of local talent,” he said. “And while we cannot predict how long this crisis will last, we’re confident that as soon as it ends, we will rebound stronger than ever.”

Puerto Rico has been on lockdown since Mar. 15, when Gov. Wanda Vázquez ordered a 24/7 citizen curfew and the closure of most island businesses. The Executive Order that declared the emergency measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 is in effect through Mar. 30.

“The IHE family appreciates the commitment and dedication of our team. We hope this is just a short break and that we can soon welcome back our more than 1,000 employees. We urge all who live on this beautiful island to remain in their homes, since at this time, safety and health is a priority,” Suárez said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.