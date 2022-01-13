Type to search

In-Brief

COVID-19 vaccines administered at Puerto Rico malls exceed 300K

Contributor January 13, 2022
The vaccination centers are managed by the College of Surgeons, the Municipality of Vega Alta, Primary Medical Center, the Center for Primary Health Services of Patillas, and VOCES.

As the COVID-19 virus rages and has reached its highest peak of infections in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers confirmed that more than 313,312 doses of the vaccine against this disease have been administered in their malls.

The malls that currently have vaccination centers are Aguadilla Mall in Aguadilla, Céntrico in Guayama, Centro Gran Caribe in Vega Alta, El Cantón Mall in Bayamón, Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Mayagüez Mall in Mayagüez, Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce, Plaza del Norte in Hatillo, Plaza Las Americas in Hato Rey, San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo, The Mall of San Juan in San Juan, and The Outlet 66 in Canóvanas.

“All our shopping centers guarantee strict compliance with protocols that range from the correct use of a mask, constant disinfection of high-contact surfaces, a hand sanitizer dispenser in all entrances and corridors, up to 50% capacity in the food and beverage areas and required proof evidence of vaccination or negative test in all food outlets,” said Association President Adolfo González.

The vaccination centers are managed by the College of Surgeons, the Municipality of Vega Alta, Primary Medical Center, the Center for Primary Health Services of Patillas, and VOCES.

Each shopping center currently donates the spaces occupied by the vaccination centers as a service to the community, González said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

UPR researchers assess human and fiscal costs of COVID-19 pandemic
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 30, 2021
Op-Ed: Omicron, another leadership opportunity for tourism/entertainment sectors
Contributor December 23, 2021
DDEC, SBA urge SMEs and to apply for COVID-19 recovery loans before Dec. 31
Contributor December 20, 2021
Wovenware chosen to develop next-generation COVID-19 test kit
Contributor December 16, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

UPR researchers assess human and fiscal costs of COVID-19 pandemic
Op-Ed: Omicron, another leadership opportunity for tourism/entertainment sectors
DDEC, SBA urge SMEs and to apply for COVID-19 recovery loans before Dec. 31
Wovenware chosen to develop next-generation COVID-19 test kit
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.