COVID-19 vaccines administered at Puerto Rico malls exceed 300K

The vaccination centers are managed by the College of Surgeons, the Municipality of Vega Alta, Primary Medical Center, the Center for Primary Health Services of Patillas, and VOCES.

As the COVID-19 virus rages and has reached its highest peak of infections in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers confirmed that more than 313,312 doses of the vaccine against this disease have been administered in their malls.

The malls that currently have vaccination centers are Aguadilla Mall in Aguadilla, Céntrico in Guayama, Centro Gran Caribe in Vega Alta, El Cantón Mall in Bayamón, Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Mayagüez Mall in Mayagüez, Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce, Plaza del Norte in Hatillo, Plaza Las Americas in Hato Rey, San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo, The Mall of San Juan in San Juan, and The Outlet 66 in Canóvanas.

“All our shopping centers guarantee strict compliance with protocols that range from the correct use of a mask, constant disinfection of high-contact surfaces, a hand sanitizer dispenser in all entrances and corridors, up to 50% capacity in the food and beverage areas and required proof evidence of vaccination or negative test in all food outlets,” said Association President Adolfo González.

Each shopping center currently donates the spaces occupied by the vaccination centers as a service to the community, González said.