CR Insurance announces recruitment of licensed agents in Puerto Rico

September 16, 2020 171

Florida-based CR Insurance, an agency specialized in all health insurance plans, including programs such as Medicare Advantage Plan and Affordable Care Ac. E., has opened a branch in Puerto Rico, where it is recruiting employees.

CR Insurance Group LLC, is dedicated, among other things, to serving and educating Medicare eligible and uninsured populations to understand their health insurance options through community outreach.

It has generated more than 200 jobs and has four offices in South Florida, Orlando, Texas and now in Puerto Rico. Furthermore, it has a contract with the main insurers in Florida and has different points of sale to offer a personalized and direct services.

“Contributing to the Puerto Rican economy is a great achievement for us as a company, our mission generates a powerful change in the lives of our clients, as they address the needs of each individual and improve their quality of life through a sense of health and well-being,” said Carlos Rodríguez, CEO of CR Insurance Group.

As part of its arrival to the local insurance market, the company is looking for licensed insurance agents, and agents that seek to reactivate their health and disability insurance license.

To apply, send a resumé to info@crinsurancegroupllc.com or yarodriguez@crinsurancegroupllc.com, and include “Agente de Seguros PR” and the full name in the subject line.