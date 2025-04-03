Crowd favorites at Coffee & Chocolate Expo 2025 revealed

The 15th edition of the event featured coffee and chocolate exhibitions, tastings, workshops and culinary experiences.

More than 20,000 people attended the two-day event at the Puerto Rico Convention Center

The crowd favorites from last weekend’s Coffee & Chocolate Expo have been announced, with top honors going to DNuevo Coffee Specialty and Chocolate Cortés.

The 15th edition of the expo drew more than 20,000 visitors to the Puerto Rico Convention Center and featured coffee and chocolate exhibitions, tastings, workshops, and family-friendly culinary experiences, said Pedro Fernández, president of CUBE Events and the event’s producer.

DNuevo Coffee Specialty, based in Guaynabo, won the People’s Choice Award in the coffee category for the second consecutive year, repeating its 2024 victory. In the chocolate category, Chocolate Cortés was the public’s favorite, reaffirming its standing both on and off the island.

The public also selected En la Madre, an online store for culinary items and accessories, as their favorite product. The “Best New Product” award went to Gianmauro’s Desserts, a dessert brand known for its presence at food events and pop-ups.

In the coffee category, Gustos Coffee Co. and Café Mi AEELA earned second and third place, respectively. For chocolate, Hacienda Chocolat took second place, followed by Lindt Chocolate in third.

“We are deeply grateful for the massive public support and, above all, the energy felt throughout the weekend,” said Fernández. “Thank you to the thousands of visitors, the participating entrepreneurs, suppliers and brands who were instrumental in offering an unforgettable experience.”

“This event not only celebrates the passion for coffee and chocolate but also boosts the local economy and highlights the creativity and talent of our people,” he added.

During the two-day event, attendees explored more than 180 exhibits, including 65 coffee and chocolate brands. The agenda also included educational workshops by the Coffee & Chocolate Academy, live chef showcases, guided tastings, barista demonstrations, and interactive experiences celebrating the island’s flavors and aromas.