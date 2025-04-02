Type to search

Crowley adds LNG-fueled microgrid to San Juan terminal

NIMB Staff April 2, 2025
The energy system will provide reliable power for the Isla Grande terminal's daily operations, including equipment, refrigerated containers, and administrative and maintenance facilities.
The energy system will provide reliable power for the Isla Grande terminal’s daily operations, including equipment, refrigerated containers, and administrative and maintenance facilities.

The system will boost energy reliability and cut emissions at Isla Grande while supporting Puerto Rico’s supply chain.

U.S. logistics provider Crowley announced it is enhancing the resiliency of its Isla Grande logistics terminal in San Juan with the installation of a microgrid powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The energy system will provide a reliable power source to support the terminal’s daily operations, including powering terminal equipment, refrigerated containers, and administrative and maintenance facilities.

The microgrid is expected to produce electricity that is more reliable, less expensive and cleaner than power from the public grid, helping sustain Crowley’s role in Puerto Rico’s supply chain.

“This LNG-fueled microgrid is a transformative investment that ensures our logistics terminal in San Juan can maintain seamless operations regardless of external conditions,” said Matt Jackson, vice president of advanced energy at Crowley. “It exemplifies our focus on delivering innovative energy solutions that enhance reliability and operational resilience for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the project supports Crowley’s long-term power goals while demonstrating the company’s new microgrid service offering for industrial and commercial customers seeking resilient energy solutions that lower costs and reduce carbon emissions.

The announcement follows Crowley’s recent launch of American Energy, the first U.S.-flagged vessel to deliver LNG sourced from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico.

In addition to maritime transport, Crowley supplies more than 94 million gallons of LNG annually through its truck loading facility in Peñuelas.

The microgrid investment adds to more than $550 million Crowley has committed to strengthening trade in Puerto Rico, including LNG-powered container ships and port infrastructure supporting its logistics operations at the Isla Grande terminal.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

Federal funding has been essential to rebuilding Puerto Rico’s infrastructure, supporting its health care system and ensuring educational opportunities for its residents. Any cuts to these resources would directly affect the island’s most vulnerable communities and jeopardize the progress made in recent years.”

 

— Sergio M. Marxuach, policy director, Center for a New Economy

 

