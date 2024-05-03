Type to search

Crowley, Teamsters Union Local 901 reach new agreement in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff May 3, 2024
Crowley’s LNG ConRo vessel El Coquí at its Isla Grande terminal in San Juan.

The agreement covers the organization’s 200 union employees on the island.

Crowley and Teamsters Union Local 901 have announced a new labor agreement to extend their partnership, which has been serving Puerto Rico’s shipping and logistics needs for decades.

The agreement, which was recently ratified by the union members, will continue until 2029 and covers 200 employees at Crowley’s Isla Grande Terminal in San Juan. These employees work in various critical roles including port equipment operators, truck drivers and support operations.

“We have successfully worked with the Teamsters Union to provide safe, efficient and reliable service since 1971, including through hurricane emergencies such as the response and rebuilding from Hurricane Maria,” said Crowley’s Ira Douglas, vice president, labor relations at Crowley.

“We appreciate the Teamsters’ trust in continuing our partnership to serve the island. This new agreement reiterates Crowley’s commitment to Puerto Rico and our dedication to supporting the careers of people who keep the supply chain running seamlessly between the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico,” Douglas said.

“This new five-year agreement will sustain continued stability and career opportunities for our people, operations and workforce in San Juan,” noted Argenis Carillo, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 901.

“Providing quality, reliable service is made possible by quality, safe and efficient working conditions for our union team members in partnership with Crowley. The new agreement with Crowley ensures continuity that benefits Puerto Rico and its people,” Carillo said.

Crowley is the longest serving U.S. maritime and logistics company in Puerto Rico, providing ocean transport of consumer and industrial supplies, vehicles, perishable groceries as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies. The company operates vessels between the U.S. mainland and the commonwealth as well as warehouses, land transportation and liquefied natural gas (LNG) energy services.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
