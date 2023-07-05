Crumbl cookies opening 1st store in Puerto Rico in Bayamón

The 2,000 square-foot store will look and feel the same as all other Crumbl locations, which feature an open kitchen and offer a rotating menu of their signature cookies, packaged in the chain’s iconic pink oblong boxes. (Credit: Wilton Vargas/Tecnético.com).

Crumbl, the gourmet cookie chain that got its start in Utah in 2017 and gained popularity for its variety of flavors, will open its first store in Puerto Rico on July 13 in Bayamón, the company announced on social media.

The new store will open at the Plaza del Parque shopping center, whose anchor tenant is Sam’s Club.

Gilberto Montes, who owns the franchise license for Puerto Rico under Jan Sweets LLC, told News is my Business that the 2,000-square-foot store will look and feel the same as all other Crumbl locations, which feature an open kitchen and offer a rotating menu of their signature cookies, packaged in the chain’s signature pink oblong boxes.

“We’re very happy about this opening. We’re well aligned with what Crumbl’s mission is, which is to bring friends and family together over the best box of cookies in the world,” Montes said. “That defines us as a family. My wife and I, who were born and raised in Puerto Rico, are very happy to bring a product that brings joy to people.”

The new store will create between 50 and 60 part- and full-time jobs. Two more stores are in the pipeline, slated to open in Guaynabo and Caguas in 2024, Montes said.

“We’re happy to bring a franchise that has had a boom in the U.S.,” he said. “We tried the cookies in Florida, on a trip we took, after the family recommended them to us. We had been looking to go into business of our own for a while, and this has been a project that we have been developing and planning for more than a year.”

Cousins Jason McGowan (CEO) and Sawyer Hemsley (COO) started the chain, which has expanded to 866 stores across the U.S and two in Canada. It has expanded through franchise agreements, which among other conditions, require the would-be investor to have minimum liquidity of $150,000, according to the company’s website.

Crumbl offers a weekly rotating menu of cookies in more than 200 flavors inspired by all kinds of desserts, delivered in their distinctive pink boxes that can hold four, six or 12 cookies.

The selection features four specialty cookies each week, along with milk chocolate chip and classic pink sugar cookies. Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, and Pumpkin Pie.

Visitors to the store can watch staff members mix, bake and prepare the cookies in the open kitchen.

“Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” Hemsley said in a press release. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookies, every time.”

The Bayamón location will also offer curbside pickup and catering services for corporate events or individual parties.

