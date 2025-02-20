Type to search

In-Brief

CTS to hold job fairs for jobs at Bacardí, Luis Muñoz Marín Airport

NIMB Staff February 20, 2025
The Casa Bacardí job fair will take place today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bat Cave Room.

Customer service, sales and airport operations positions are available.

Caribbean Temporary Services LLC (CTS) is recruiting staff for Casa Bacardí and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (airport code SJU) through three job fairs this month, along with a virtual fair focused on telecommunications sales.

The Casa Bacardí job fair will be held today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bat Cave Room. Available positions include guide, bartender, food and beverage, guest experience, setter, and retail host.

“The positions pay from $13 an hour and require English proficiency, a passion for customer service, and a dynamic approach,” said Daysis Molina, sales and marketing manager at CTS.

A virtual job fair will take place Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for home sales positions in the telecommunications industry, with a base salary of $16.36 per hour plus commission. Availability to work Monday through Saturday is required. Interested candidates must register online.

The airport job fair is scheduled for Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carolina Shopping Court. Open positions include passenger agent, cargo agent and ramp agent, with starting pay of $11.75 per hour. Candidates must be bilingual, available for rotating shifts including holidays, and capable of lifting heavy objects. Additional warehouse positions in the metro area will also be available.

Applicants should bring proof of education, a resume, a driver’s license, a certificate of good conduct and other required documents. For more information, call 787-724-5643.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Execs named at nonprofit, government, Casa Bacardí
Contributor December 8, 2022
Puerto Rico’s Casa Bacardí hosts virtual mixology classes
Contributor September 16, 2020
Execs named in tourism, small biz, restaurant industries
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 21, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

The difference between what was projected and the reality is $1.6 billion to date. In just eight years, the real figure has exceeded $2 billion, an increase of 446.47% over estimates. It’s worth asking ourselves if this meets congressional expectations.

 

— Wilmarí de Jesús-Álvarez, public policy analyst at Espacios Abiertos

 

Related Stories

Execs named at nonprofit, government, Casa Bacardí
Puerto Rico’s Casa Bacardí hosts virtual mixology classes
Execs named in tourism, small biz, restaurant industries
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.