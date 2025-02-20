CTS to hold job fairs for jobs at Bacardí, Luis Muñoz Marín Airport

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Casa Bacardí job fair will take place today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bat Cave Room.

Customer service, sales and airport operations positions are available.

Caribbean Temporary Services LLC (CTS) is recruiting staff for Casa Bacardí and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (airport code SJU) through three job fairs this month, along with a virtual fair focused on telecommunications sales.

The Casa Bacardí job fair will be held today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bat Cave Room. Available positions include guide, bartender, food and beverage, guest experience, setter, and retail host.

“The positions pay from $13 an hour and require English proficiency, a passion for customer service, and a dynamic approach,” said Daysis Molina, sales and marketing manager at CTS.

A virtual job fair will take place Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for home sales positions in the telecommunications industry, with a base salary of $16.36 per hour plus commission. Availability to work Monday through Saturday is required. Interested candidates must register online.

The airport job fair is scheduled for Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carolina Shopping Court. Open positions include passenger agent, cargo agent and ramp agent, with starting pay of $11.75 per hour. Candidates must be bilingual, available for rotating shifts including holidays, and capable of lifting heavy objects. Additional warehouse positions in the metro area will also be available.

Applicants should bring proof of education, a resume, a driver’s license, a certificate of good conduct and other required documents. For more information, call 787-724-5643.