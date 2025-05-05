CUD, ACDET partner to strengthen Puerto Rico’s retail sector

From left: United Retailers Association President Ramón Barquín and Puerto Rico Retailers Association President José González.

Retail groups join forces to address taxes, policy reform and business competitiveness on the island.

The United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Retailers Association (ACDET, in Spanish) have formalized a strategic alliance to develop joint initiatives aimed at improving conditions for the retail industry and supporting economic development across Puerto Rico.

Leaders from both organizations gathered late last week to discuss shared challenges facing the sector, including the elimination of the inventory tax, simplifying business processes, mitigating tariff increases and evaluating public policies related to minimum wage, single-use plastics and transportation costs.

“This alliance represents a significant step toward combining efforts to strengthen retail trade in Puerto Rico. Together, we will work to create a more favorable environment for our merchants and, consequently, for everyone” said Ramón C. Barquín, president of the CUD.

The leadership team present at the meeting included Barquín, CUD President-elect Alan Taveras and CUD Executive Administrator Vilma Medina, along with ACDET President José L. González and Executive Director Lymaris Otero.

González stressed the importance of working together to address the industry’s most pressing issues.

“Our collaboration with the CUD is essential to addressing the challenges facing the retail sector,” he said. “We’re committed to developing joint strategies that drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in Puerto Rico.”

Both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the competitiveness and sustainability of Puerto Rico’s retail landscape. The new alliance will serve as a foundation for coordinated advocacy and policy development in the months ahead.