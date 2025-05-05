Type to search

In-Brief

CUD, ACDET partner to strengthen Puerto Rico’s retail sector

NIMB Staff May 5, 2025
From left: United Retailers Association President Ramón Barquín and Puerto Rico Retailers Association President José González.
From left: United Retailers Association President Ramón Barquín and Puerto Rico Retailers Association President José González.

Retail groups join forces to address taxes, policy reform and business competitiveness on the island.

The United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) and the Puerto Rico Retailers Association (ACDET, in Spanish) have formalized a strategic alliance to develop joint initiatives aimed at improving conditions for the retail industry and supporting economic development across Puerto Rico.

Leaders from both organizations gathered late last week to discuss shared challenges facing the sector, including the elimination of the inventory tax, simplifying business processes, mitigating tariff increases and evaluating public policies related to minimum wage, single-use plastics and transportation costs.

“This alliance represents a significant step toward combining efforts to strengthen retail trade in Puerto Rico. Together, we will work to create a more favorable environment for our merchants and, consequently, for everyone” said Ramón C. Barquín, president of the CUD.

The leadership team present at the meeting included Barquín, CUD President-elect Alan Taveras and CUD Executive Administrator Vilma Medina, along with ACDET President José L. González and Executive Director Lymaris Otero.

González stressed the importance of working together to address the industry’s most pressing issues.

“Our collaboration with the CUD is essential to addressing the challenges facing the retail sector,” he said. “We’re committed to developing joint strategies that drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in Puerto Rico.”

Both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the competitiveness and sustainability of Puerto Rico’s retail landscape. The new alliance will serve as a foundation for coordinated advocacy and policy development in the months ahead.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Retailers: Inventory tax moratorium is ‘right first step’ toward growth
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 14, 2025
Puerto Rico Retailers Assoc. study shows sales grew 28% from 2019 to 2023 
Maria Miranda August 23, 2024
ACDET to reveal retail industry economic impact study
NIMB Staff August 16, 2024
Retail Trade Association, DACO sign MOU for Black Friday, Christmas sales
NIMB Staff November 10, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

Volunteering is more than an act of kindness; it is a vital service that strengthens our communities and society as a whole. Nonprofits are at the heart of their work, providing the infrastructure and opportunities that make service possible — training volunteers, coordinating efforts and creating accessible pathways for people to contribute their time and skills.

 

— Akilah Watkins, president, Independent Sector

 

Related Stories

Retailers: Inventory tax moratorium is ‘right first step’ toward growth
Puerto Rico Retailers Assoc. study shows sales grew 28% from 2019 to 2023 
ACDET to reveal retail industry economic impact study
Retail Trade Association, DACO sign MOU for Black Friday, Christmas sales
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.