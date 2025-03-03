Type to search

In-Brief

CUD, Sacred Heart partner to develop entrepreneurial students

NIMB Staff March 3, 2025
From left: Ramón C. Barquín, president of the United Retailers Association, and Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós, president of Sacred Heart University, sign the agreement.
From left: Ramón C. Barquín, president of the United Retailers Association, and Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós, president of Sacred Heart University, sign the agreement.

The agreement provides mentoring, training and business opportunities for students in Puerto Rico.

Looking to continue promoting Puerto Rico’s economic and academic development, the United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) and Sacred Heart University have signed a collaborative agreement that will connect future entrepreneurs with the largest business network on the island.

CUD President Ramón C. Barquín and Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós, president of Sacred Heart, signed the alliance, which aims to “create spaces for mentoring, training and business experiences that strengthen growth opportunities for entrepreneurial students.”

The agreement will offer access to development programs, educational events, individualized mentoring and collaboration with private sector entrepreneurs. 

As part of their commitment to innovation and the training of new entrepreneurs, this agreement will allow students of the Scaling@Sagrado’s Ciudad Empresarial program to benefit from mentoring and access to CUD resources, including the opportunity to present their businesses at events and receive strategic guidance to strengthen their business models.

“Puerto Rico’s economic development is intrinsically linked to the ability of our youth to undertake and lead new business opportunities. With this alliance, we seek to close the gap between academia and the commercial sector, ensuring that Sacred Heart University students have a solid foundation to successfully enter the business ecosystem,” said Barquín.

“All undergraduate students at Sagrado, regardless of their area of concentration, have to develop a substantial entrepreneurial project,” said Marxuach-Torrós. “They take a sequence of six courses that take them from the ideation and validation of their project to its development and execution.”

“Currently, we have more than 3,000 student projects in development. This important agreement with the CUD will allow students to have new mentors and spaces to present and develop their projects,” said Marxuach-Torrós.

He added that Sacred Heart defines entrepreneurship as “the active search for sustainable solutions to collective challenges through the execution of community, creative, health, technological or business projects.”

The agreement includes several benefits, such as access to exhibitions and business events organized by the CUD, business plan evaluations by experts, individualized mentoring with entrepreneurs affiliated with the CUD, access to coworking spaces and studios for recording workshops and presentations, and discounts on CUD events and business fairs.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Retailers: Inventory tax moratorium is ‘right first step’ toward growth
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 14, 2025
CUD partners with Edann Marketing Group to boost business growth
NIMB Staff February 13, 2025
CUD unveils strategies to shield Puerto Rico’s SMEs from tariff hikes
NIMB Staff February 6, 2025
Puerto Rico Reshoring Coalition working to reincentivize manufacturing
NIMB Staff January 31, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

New York’s partnership with Puerto Rico represents a powerful opportunity to advance life science innovation across borders. This collaboration between IndieBio NY and BioLeap demonstrates our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and creating pathways for groundbreaking scientific discoveries.

 

By connecting Puerto Rico’s emerging talent with New York’s robust biotech ecosystem, we’re not only strengthening both regions economically but also accelerating solutions to global health challenges.

 

— Hope Knight, chief executive officer, Empire State Development

 

Related Stories

Retailers: Inventory tax moratorium is ‘right first step’ toward growth
CUD partners with Edann Marketing Group to boost business growth
CUD unveils strategies to shield Puerto Rico’s SMEs from tariff hikes
Puerto Rico Reshoring Coalition working to reincentivize manufacturing
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.