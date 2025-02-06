CUD unveils strategies to shield Puerto Rico’s SMEs from tariff hikes

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CUD President Ramón Barquín.

The United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish), led by President Ramón Barquín, is taking “proactive measures” to help Puerto Rican entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) navigate the rising import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

At a meeting with commercial sector leaders on Wednesday, Barquín outlined key strategies aimed at strengthening business resilience and fostering long-term economic stability.

With increased tariffs driving up costs across supply chains, Puerto Rico’s businesses face mounting pressures that could affect pricing and competitiveness. In response, Barquín emphasized the importance of diversifying import sources and forging new international trade partnerships to mitigate these impacts.

“It is time to act intelligently and strategically. Puerto Rico has the potential to expand its import options by exploring alternative markets and strengthening trade agreements with other regions,” Barquín stated.

He noted that SMEs, which make up more than 90% of Puerto Rico’s economic activity, must be at the forefront of these adaptation efforts.

“We must be agile and proactive to remain competitive,” he said.

The CUD is actively working to identify new international suppliers with lower tariff costs, ensuring that local retailers and manufacturers can maintain steady access to essential goods and raw materials.

Beyond import diversification, Barquín underscored the need to reinforce Puerto Rico’s local manufacturing capabilities through reshoring initiatives. He highlighted the PR Reshoring Coalition, a collaborative effort involving the CUD, PR-USA Chamber of Commerce, INDUNIV, IFC, and RICCE, as a vital step in this process.

“Puerto Rico’s economic development must focus on self-sufficiency and reducing our dependence on external markets vulnerable to changes in international policy. is a firm step toward transforming our economy, creating real opportunities for our SMEs and ensuring long-term sustainable growth,” Barquín said.

As part of this initiative, coalition representatives will travel to Washington, D.C., next week to engage with key federal agencies and congressional leaders. Their goal is to advocate for policies that support Puerto Rican businesses and shield them from disruptions in international trade regulations.

Barquín urged business owners to stay engaged and collaborate with industry groups like the CUD to tackle these evolving challenges. He also called on Puerto Rico’s government to take a more active role in crafting a comprehensive trade agenda that prioritizes local entrepreneurs.

“A clear trade agenda is needed, aligned with the interests of local entrepreneurs, which includes incentives for market diversification and real support for investment in local manufacturing and distribution. We cannot wait for the effects of these increases to hit our economy before reacting,” he warned.

As Puerto Rico’s SMEs navigate an increasingly complex global trade environment, the CUD remains committed to equipping them with the tools and strategies needed to thrive. Through innovation, collaboration, and decisive action, the island’s business community can turn these challenges into opportunities for long-term growth, he said.