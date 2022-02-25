CUNA Mutual Group refunds $369,215 to Puerto Rico credit unions

Cuna Mutual Group provides insurance and financial services to credit unions.

CUNA Mutual Group — a provider of insurance and financial services — granted a refund of $369,215 to participating cooperatives that qualified to receive the Good Experience Refund, a company program based on a structured actuarial analysis, according to premiums and claims made during the year.

CUNA Mutual Group reimbursed seven credit unions: VAPR Federal Credit Union, Coop Las Piedras, San Blas Coop, CACSI Coop (Santa Isabel), Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union, HatiCoop and Villa Coop.

“After a difficult year filled with financial challenges for many, we are pleased to distribute this refund based on the annual performance of the cooperatives,” said José Vázquez, sales supervisor for CUNA Mutual Group in Puerto Rico.

“With this amount, the credit unions can reuse the contribution in any program or matter that they deem necessary, for example in their operations, to reinvest it in the communities they serve or on their members,” said Vázquez.

CUNA Mutual Group provides insurance and financial services to credit unions and was founded in 1935 in the city of Madison, Wisconsin, and has been in Puerto Rico for 75 years.

CUNA Mutual Group has 4,200 employees worldwide, serving cooperatives from its headquarters in Madison, and with regional offices in Oregon, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Florida, New York, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, and Jamaica. In Puerto Rico, its offices are in Guaynabo.