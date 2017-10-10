Curry challenges Act 20/22 beneficiaries to ‘Act on PR’

Philanthropist, fintech pioneer, and Puerto Rico resident Mark E. Curry announced the establishment of a fund that will be used to help rebuild Puerto Rico and to aid its people upon the catastrophic impact made by Hurricanes Irma and María.

Curry, who relocated to Puerto Rico in 2012 under the benefits of Act 20/22, also challenged his fellow beneficiaries to contribute to the island’s recovery efforts.

“I believe Act 20/22 participants have a moral and ethical imperative to lead recovery efforts, assist our neighbors, and open our wallets. Puerto Rico is strong and proud; but we will be weak and shameful if we turn our backs on our neighbors when they need us the most,” said Curry. “It is our time to ‘Act on Puerto Rico’.”

Since the establishment of the fund for Puerto Rico’s Relief, the Foundation is currently accepting monetary donations from individuals and corporations (here or abroad) through their website: www.mecff.org.

All donations will go directly to local community organizations that are helping those who need it most and each donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000 in aggregate donations. The fund has raised $47,890 for Puerto Rico Relief since Sept. 26.

Some of the local organizations this initiative supports are: Unidos por Puerto Rico, Comunidades del Caño Martín Peña, Puerto Rico Recovery Fund (Center for a New Economy), San Jorge Children’s Foundation, and “De La Mesa a la Calle” initiative, among others.

This effort is part of the many programs the Foundation is involved with. For additional information about the program and the organizations the MECFF is supporting, please visit: www.mecff.org.

“We are mobilizing, everyone from staff to volunteers and people who have already generously donated to the fund, working together to bring maximum impact to the local community,” said Curry. “Because we are also part of this community, we are here, we care and we want to help in any possible way we can.”