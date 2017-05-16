Liberty offers customer service for hearing impaired

In an effort to create connections with the island’s hearing-impaired community, Liberty Puerto Rico trained a group of customer service representatives in sign language, the company announced Monday.

This training will enable them to offer specialized customer services to this population in several of the company’s customer service centers around the island.

A group of customer service and direct sales representatives received 56 credit hours of training in sign language. The training was coordinated through the University of Turabo’s School of Continuing Education.

“A good number of members from the hearing-impaired community use our services to keep connected and in touch, which motivated us to find the way to provide them with a level of customer service that truly adjusts to their needs,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

The training instructed the representatives with the culture basics of Puerto Rico’s hearing-impaired population and its regional particularities, which can have an impact in the way representatives will communicate with these customers. From there, they learned sign language form and mechanics.

At the end of the training, customer service representatives were capable of starting a simple conversation with hearing-impaired customers and determine their needs in their own language, without the need of drawing or writing down what they want on paper.

“The work of this company involves service, payment procedures and technical assistance. Therefore, the courses’ focus is to identify faster and more strategic ways of understanding the main message of what that customer is trying to say and how the representatives can, using accessible tools they may have on hand, respond to what that person wants,” said Edwin Diaz, sign language professor at University of Turabo’s School of Continuing Education.

Currently, Liberty has sign language-trained customer service and direct sales representatives at its customer service centers in San Juan, Ponce, Luquillo, Aguadilla, Bayamón and Caguas.

The company expects to offer this service at all its kiosks and retail stores in Puerto Rico before the end of the year.