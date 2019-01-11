In-Brief

Sprint will assist customers impacted by federal gov’t shutdown

January 11, 2019029

Sprint will support customers impacted by the current federal government shutdown, the company announced.

“As with any Sprint customer who hits a rough patch, we want to help and will take a look at your account to see what we can do,” said Michel Combes, Sprint CEO.

“Our Care reps will coordinate with qualified customers and our financial team to find a payment option that works and keep your service uninterrupted during the government shutdown,” he said.

Sprint Customer Care is prepared to work with federal government employees seeking short-term payment solutions. Impacted customers should contact us by calling 888-211-4727 or go online to chat with a Care representative. Additional information about Sprint payment options are available Sprint.com.

 

