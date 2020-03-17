CVS Pharmacy adjusts operational hours in Puerto Rico in response to COVID-19

March 17, 2020 104

CVS Pharmacy is adjusting the operational hours for all its locations across Puerto Rico, in accordance with Gov. Wanda Vázquez’s executive order that imposes limited operating hours on certain businesses and a citizen curfew.

As of Monday, CVS Pharmacy locations in Puerto Rico began operating from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. CVS Pharmacy 24-hour locations will continue to provide drive-through prescription services after 9 p.m., the company said.

The following locations will offer drive through pharmacy service after 9 pm:

60 Ave. Los Dominicos, Toa Baja;

Urb. Flamboyan Gardens, 600 Calle Marginal, Bayamón;

PR3 & De Diego Ave/2500 Ave. De Diego, Carolina; and,

Urb. Parkside C-1 C/Parkside 4, Guaynabo.

“In addition to restocking stores, CVS colleagues are focused on ensuring our stores are properly cleaned and sanitized, frequently cleaning commonly touched surfaces,” the drugstore chain said in a statement.

