Cyber Security Solutions to expand operations to Puerto Rico

Cyber Security Solutions CEO Horacio Maysonet offered a workshop to local executives on staying safe on the web.

Florida-based Cyber Security Solutions (CSS) announced the details of the expansion of its operations to Puerto Rico, where it will focus on helping small businesses and organizations.

Company executives confirmed their plans during a recent visit to the island, when the firm held a free workshop aimed at small entrepreneurs and leaders of business and industry entities gathered at the Royal Sonesta hotel in Isla Verde.

Cyber Security Solutions CEO Horacio Maysonet explained the initiatives at the local level as part of the efforts to establish business relationships on the island, where he is from.

The decision comes after a series of recent local cyber-attacks, such as to the Autoexpreso system, and Ticketera, among others, “showed the vulnerability of the systems on the island,” he said.

Puerto Rico suffered 737 million cyberattack attempts in the first half of the year, an increase of 294% compared to the same period in 2021, he added.

“We’ve watched with great concern the cyber-attacks on the island, and we want to join with our experience and knowledge to help mitigate these incidents, so that everyone can feel safe with their companies and that is achieved with a strategic cyber security plan that provides that peace of mind,” Maysonet said.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the company emphasized its efforts to educate the community about the risks and how to be prepared to protect your data and customers.

During the workshop with local executives, Maysonet discussed the importance of cybersecurity for Puerto Rico’s economic future and development and met with local managers and authorities.

CSS offers a wide range of cybersecurity services, including protection for organizations and data security for its clients, vulnerability analysis, among other services. The company also advises its clients on how to improve their cybersecurity systems.

“And we’re committed to doing everything we can to help small businesses and organizations have a safe and affordable plan,” Maysonet said.

Maysonet led the workshop together with panelists Rafael Porras, former US deputy secretary of Homeland Security, Iris Santos, deputy secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), Yandia Perez, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, and Jorge Paredes, from Kevane Grant Thornton in Puerto Rico.