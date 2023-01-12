Type to search

In-Brief

DACO warns of text message fraud scheme to cancel ATM cards

Contributor January 12, 2023
DACO has moved to notify of the new fraudulent method to the pertinent authorities and to the Puerto Rico Bankers Association. (Credit: Stepan Popov | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) has identified a new consumer fraud scheme consisting of text messages requesting people to contact a phone number to cancel their ATM card due to alleged suspicious activity.

Agency Secretary Hiram Torres said the “well-formatted text messages indicate that the ATM card has been blocked due to ‘suspicious’ activity and that to be able to use it again [the person] has to call a telephone number, in which they then ask for personal information such as name, social security and date of birth.”

DACO has moved to notify of the new fraudulent method to the pertinent authorities and to the Puerto Rico Bankers Association.

The message is formatted as follows: “(BLOQUEO) BANCO XXXXX: Tu tarjeta del Banco XXX 021502, ha sido bloqueada por actividad sospechosa. Desbloquearla llamando al 787-yyy-yyyy’.”

Torres urged consumers who receive this text message to abstain from answering it and reporting it to the Puerto Rico Police Department and their bank.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

ATM services provider CheckAlt builds on partnership with Banco Popular
Contributor November 23, 2020
Santander launches ‘Depósito Simple’ mobile check deposit service
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 5, 2017
Quick Deposit now available in more Oriental bank ATMs
Contributor July 11, 2017
Popular unveils new way to send and withdraw cash
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 16, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

ATM services provider CheckAlt builds on partnership with Banco Popular
Santander launches ‘Depósito Simple’ mobile check deposit service
Quick Deposit now available in more Oriental bank ATMs
Popular unveils new way to send and withdraw cash
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.