DDEC announces $2M expansion of Cooperativa Agro Comercial in Ciales

The building’s restoration will include an area for coffee roasting machinery and a 79-space farmers’ market where visitors can buy fresh produce.

The facility will create 20 jobs, boost agritourism and expand Café Cibales production.

Cooperativa Agro Comercial (CAC) in Ciales will rebuild a 30,000-square-foot facility, investing $2 million in a project that will create 20 full-time jobs with an estimated $500,000 annual payroll.

The secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, announced the initiative.

“Promoting agricultural development as an engine of economic growth is an integral part of this administration’s public policy,” he said.

The investment includes $1.4 million for machinery and equipment and $600,000 for construction and site improvements. CAC, known for its Café Cibales brand, produces three varieties of coffee, including a premium option.

“This initiative represents a key step to strengthen the local coffee industry and promote agritourism in Ciales,” Negrón-Reichard said.

“The repair of this property, which was unused for more than 10 years, will boost job creation and promote economic development in the region. With this project, we reaffirm our commitment to be facilitators so that more initiatives like this are carried out in Puerto Rico,” he added.

The restored facility will house coffee roasting machinery and feature a 79-space farmers’ market where visitors can purchase fresh produce. A coffee kiosk will also be included, offering an interactive experience for customers to learn about the coffee production process.

“This project reaffirms our commitment to the agricultural and coffee industry. We want to create a space where high-quality coffee is produced, agritourism is promoted, and the economy of Ciales and the central region of Puerto Rico is strengthened,” said Moisés Reyes, executive president of the CAC.

“We are convinced that this new investment will have a multiplier effect on the economy and contribute to the development of this region. And the best of all is that this project is born from a cooperative vision, which will benefit many people,” Negrón-Reichard said.