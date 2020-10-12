DDEC announces last phase of 4th edition of Robot Makers

October 12, 2020 274

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

The Robot Makers initiative entered its final phase with the participation of 250 students from middle schools, high schools and universities, Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy announced.

“In the past three years, more than 1,300 students have participated in the Robot Makers initiative, carried out by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s Youth Development Program, through the company Yess!! This year, despite the modification of the project to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hundreds of young people and approximately 120 teachers were able to participate in it,” Laboy said.

“Now, the students will present before a panel of judges the robots they developed implementing what their teachers have learned in the past months,” he said.

This competition will be held Oct. 23, 2020 and the first three places will receive cash prizes.

“During this process of great educational challenges, teachers were key to maintaining the interest of young people,” said Roberto Carlos Pagan-Santiago, head of the Youth Development Program.

“The initiatives that we develop at the agency, dedicated to young people, are important for their academic and personal development, as they acquire skills and identify their interests that will help them select their professional or vocational career,” he said.

The nearly 60 young people, between the ages of 10 to 17, who participate in the IOTeen Eco Business and Technology Education Project, resumed their training in Engine 4, after a pause to ensure that they comply with the due processes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, Laboy said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.