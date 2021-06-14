DDEC announces reopening of Entrepreneurship Centers

The centers are available for entrepreneurs who need a temporary workspace in San Juan, Ponce and Mayagüez.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) is reopening its Entrepreneurship Centers to promote and promote shared workspaces where companies can grow, train, and establish business contacts, agency Secretary Manuel Cidre announced.

“Now that we’re reactivating our economy, the reopening of these co-work centers represents a real alternative for many entrepreneurs, providing them with an office space for those who don’t have it,” Cidre said.

“This type of concept fosters an open ecosystem to encourage ‘networking’ among its visitors. Tempered to these new times, when the remote work modality has been established, these centers offer the possibility of getting the comfort and services of a traditional office, but in a flexible and free format,” said Cidre.

The Entrepreneurship Centers, located in San Juan, Ponce and Mayagüez, feature a shared work area (co-working), conference rooms, workshops or webinars with audiovisual equipment, high-speed Internet access, printer, and photocopier services.

Each center will also have a broad calendar of workshops, both in-person and virtual, aimed at promoting recovery and spurring the development of new businesses. Through these workshops, the agency seeks to foster a business class that is better trained and prepared to capitalize on business opportunities, both locally and abroad.

“Through this initiative we seek to improve the competitiveness of our companies in the global market. In this way, we continue to lay the foundations for a robust business ecosystem and a world-class economy based on entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Cidre.

The Entrepreneurship Centers and some of the activities carried out there are subsidized by the US Economic Development Administration.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.