DDEC grants $1M to UPR-RUM to promote agricultural collabs

From left (seated): Manuel Cidre and Agustín Toro, sign the agreement, as other officials look on.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) has granted the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus (known as RUM) a $1 million incentive to promote creative work and basic and applied research to meet the needs of the agricultural ecosystem and the value-added food chain, both local and international, through the school’s Center for Agro-industrial Innovation and Technology (CITAI, in Spanish).

The collaborations aim to provide training, technical support, development of new products and incubation of emerging companies. The funding is destined to transform CITAI’s governance model, ensuring its self-sustainability.

In addition, investment will be made in modern equipment and machinery, facilities will be expanded, and a robust contingency plan will be developed, school officials said.

“The government of Puerto Rico is committed to continuing to design and implement innovative initiatives in the field of research and development to position our Island as the Caribbean center of the agricultural and agroindustrial sector,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“This is part of its diversified economic development plan, which includes the modernization of agriculture and achieving food sustainability,” said Cidre.

Cidre added that research and development, as well as knowledge creation, commercialization and intellectual property protection, are crucial to supporting and maintaining a healthy innovation ecosystem.

“This agreement with CITAI is consistent with our interest in achieving the transfer of discoveries from the laboratory to the market, a key element on the path to innovation and economic vitality. We share the mission of promoting a world-class agribusiness, through associations and research that lead to commercialization and contribute to the growth and socioeconomic well-being of Puerto Rico,” Cidre said.

Meanwhile, RUM Rector Agustín Rullán-Toro, said CITAI assists Puerto Rico’s food and beverage industry with the “knowledge, resources and technology necessary to strengthen its position and be more competitive within Puerto Rico, but also to prepare it for exporting, which is one of the activities that seeks to promote an economy that develops the agro-industrial workforce and promotes economic development on the island.”

“This agreement between the RUM and the DDEC will serve as seed and fertilizer to achieve this. Collaboration between government, academia and industry is essential to contribute to the well-being of society, encouraging high-quality research in areas that are relevant to the growth, development, and sustainability of CITAI,” Rullán-Toro said.

“This will support scientists, engineers, and technical experts to carry out their projects, benefiting our economy and society through exchange, learning and effective practice,” he said. “The recent disasters showed us the importance of food products being produced locally and of creating a cutting-edge infrastructure that is efficient to quickly address the challenges that arise, including those related to emergencies.”

The agreement also includes converting agricultural raw materials into value-added products, generating income and jobs, while promoting science, high quality standards and the technology necessary to improve productivity, as well as the development of markets for agribusiness and technology-based products, Cidre said.

To implement it, work will be done in the following areas: corporate configuration, governance and administration, facilities and equipment, marketing and business development, and pro-economic development programs.

The work plan is based on three main axes: establishing the functions and responsibilities of the talent that will be hired to strengthen the operational structure; identify the projects and investment to be made; and evaluate initiatives to modernize and optimize infrastructure, to increase the competitiveness of the agro-industrial sector.