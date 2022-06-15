DDEC opens recruiting phase for trade mission to Colombia

In 2021, total exports from Puerto Rico to Colombia totaled $25.7 million while imports reached $496.2 million. (Credit: Wollertz | Dreamstime.com)

With the purpose of promoting exports as a means for the growth and development of small and medium-sized Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) will begin recruiting local companies that wish to participate in the next multi-sector trade mission to Colombia, to be held August 22-26, 2022.

Participants will visit Bogotá and Medellín, agency officials said.

“With this trade mission, we want local entrepreneurs who wish to export their products or services to identify new business opportunities, and increase their distribution channels, among other commercial activities,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

Leading up to the trip, the “Export Opportunities to Colombia” workshop will be held June 23 at the Hotel Verdanza in Isla Verde. Those wishing to participate virtually, may sign up here.

The Commercial Attaché of the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, Cody A. Dietrich, will participate in the event and will provide detailed information on economic aspects and business opportunities.

The workshop — which will be done in collaboration with the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and the Made in Puerto Rico Association — will also have the participation of recognized experts on exports, logistics, legal aspects, and regulations, among other topics of interest.

Companies wanting to participate in the trade mission should fulfill a pre-selection process that meets the following requirements: one year of establishment, market opportunities viability, and export capacity, among others. The trade mission deadline is Friday, July 8, 2022. Those interested in obtaining more information can write to promoexport@ddec.pr.gov

Trade mission participants will a have coordinated business agenda with potential clients for their products and/or service. They will also have the chance to analyze the Colombian market, as well as the know-how, explore trade opportunities and receive international business consulting.

In 2021, total exports from Puerto Rico to Colombia totaled $25.7 million while imports reached $496.2 million, according to the Puerto Rico Planning Board. Among the main exports are chemicals, computer products, miscellaneous manufacturing, plastics, and non-metallic minerals, among other services.