DDEC outlines results of 1st 100 days, focusing on reshoring, creating jobs

From left: Carmen Vega-Fournier, president of the Economic Development Bank; Nydza Irizarry-Algarín, secretary-designate of the Department of Labor; Norberto Almodóvar, deputy secretary of the Permits Management Office; Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce; and Eric Santiago-Justiniano, executive director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co., meet with members of the press to discuss results of the first three months in office.

Puerto Rico agencies report progress in permitting, investment and small business support.

In its first 100 days, Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) has led a coordinated government effort to drive job creation, attract investment and modernize key economic processes.

Working alongside the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (Pridco), the Permits Management Office (OGPe, in Spanish), the Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank (BDE, in Spanish), and the Puerto Rico Department of Labor, the agency has reported results aimed at strengthening the island’s competitiveness.

“Our priority has been to create a more efficient, competitive and attractive environment for investors,” said DDEC Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard. “This ensures a prosperous future for our island.”

The agency secured agreements with multinational companies in a variety of sectors — including advanced manufacturing, biotechnology and renewable energy — resulting in 1,000 new jobs. Puerto Rico’s participation in global forums such as Interphex 2025 helped promote the island as a reshoring destination and export hub.

The administration also enacted Executive Order 2025-012 to support the return of U.S. manufacturing. The order promotes Puerto Rico as a secure production hub, enabling a long-term economic shift toward high-value job creation in strategic industries.

“We have a unique window due to the tariff issue at the federal level,” Negrón-Reichard said. “Given the White House’s commitment to bringing manufacturing back to the United States, Puerto Rico has an opportunity to take on that tariff challenge and see how we position ourselves as part of the solution.”

To that end, the government’s entire economic development component has been working on that reshoring strategy and “we’re ready to welcome multinational companies,” he said.

“Our goal is to establish a one-stop shop concierge service for these companies that decide to establish themselves in Puerto Rico, through which we can guide them step by step in everything related to establishing themselves here,” Negrón-Reichard said.

“As part of this work, the group has identified 51 companies that we will be aggressively pursuing, attracting, contacting and following up with to ensure we communicate and they understand our interest in having them establish themselves here,” he added.

Fiscal health and streamlining at PRIDCO

Pridco Executive Director Eric Santiago-Justiniano reported a debt coverage ratio of more than 250% — well above the 150% benchmark. The agency has also reduced spending on professional services and redirected resources toward civil service strengthening.

“This approach has allowed us to cut costs and reduce dependence on external consultants, while preserving our commitment to support industrial development,” Santiago-Justiniano said.

He also noted that interest to do business in Puerto Rico has been “brisk” over the past three months, with inquiries from companies looking to set up operations.

“In two months, we received between 40 and 50 applications from businesses, with main interest coming from small- and medium-sized businesses. As far as large companies go, we have about seven manufacturing plants in the pipeline looking to establish themselves here,” he said, two of which are seeking facilities measuring 80,000 and 100,000 square feet, respectively.

“I’m holding back on mentioning their names, as this is still in the process of materializing, but the chances of it happening are extremely high,” Santiago-Justiniano said.

Earlier in the day, Santiago-Justiniano told lawmakers that at present, Pridco buildings are 75% occupied, a 5% increase from last year.

OGPe adopts AI to streamline processes

OGPe has introduced digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to speed up documentation and permit validation. As a result, 5,788 more Single Permits were issued than in the same period last year.

“We’ve taken decisive steps toward more agile and transparent permit management,” said Norberto Almodóvar, deputy secretary of OGPe. “With the implementation of new technologies and simplified processes, critical projects for Puerto Rico can now move forward without delays.”

OGPe also issued Circular Letter 2025-003 to simplify procedures and has prioritized projects funded by federal and emergency resources.

The BDE has also advanced efforts to become more responsive to small business needs. President Carmen Vega-Fournier noted that outdated rules are being revised and bureaucratic barriers removed.

“In the first month, we approved 10 loans totaling $3.97 million, which directly contributed to the creation of over 400 jobs in sectors such as commerce, tourism and services,” said Vega-Fournier.

In addition, BDE distributed 124 grants totaling $9.4 million under the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Small Business Financing Program, targeting entrepreneurs still recovering from hurricanes Irma and María.

Labor focus and technological upgrades

The Department of Labor has emphasized modernization and worker protections. Secretary-designate Nydza Irizarry-Algarín highlighted the agency’s use of technology to better serve employers and employees, along with increased dialogue with labor unions.

“We are committed to strengthening communication and promoting fair labor conditions,” Irizarry-Algarín said.